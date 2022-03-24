UL faculty remember former student killed by Arabi tornado

LAFAYETTE — Killed in Tuesday night's tornado was Chalmette native Conner Lambert. The 25-year-old was a recent graduate of UL.

"It was really hard, you know, especially I teach projects class, you get close to them", says his capstone professor, Yonas Niguse. "You work with them, sometimes one on one, or commenting one on one."

Leaving his mark in Rogeau Hall, where he studied mechanical engineering, professors say he excelled in the classroom.

"I had him for Mechanical Engineering 101 which is his first engineering class and he was an outstanding student in that class", says professor Carla Hodge. "He turned in quality work, asked a lot of questions... he was just excited about engineering."

And his persona was memorable as well.

"Oh, always great. He was kind of a big personality in class", says Yasmeen Qudsi. "So the students really liked him and his group and, you know, having him as a group member. He's smart and well liked."

Lambert was a Stennis Engineer at the time of his passing.

