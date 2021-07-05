Typical summer showers for the week; latest on TS Elsa

There are very few surprises in this week's forecast with Louisiana stuck in a very typical pattern for the middle of summer.

An abundance of moisture will keep scattered rain chances in the forecast through the afternoon, but nothing outside of the typical pop-up showers is expected.

This will allow the highs to get up to around 90 in the afternoon, and the heat index will be closer to the century mark.

Believe it or not there is an increase in moisture expected through the middle of the week, so as has been the case all summer long, rain chances will be on the rise through Thursday.

Keep the umbrellas with you through the week and you'll be fine, there's no major weather expected over the next couple days and flooding and severe weather isn't expected to be an issue.

Tropics Update:

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Storm Elsa is going to spend the week moving north along the Florida peninsula bring plenty of rainfall to the Sunshine State.

There is no impacts from this storm expected in Louisiana, but those with interests in south and central Florida will want to monitor the storm.

