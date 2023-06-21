Typical June pattern next couple of days before another heat wave arrives this weekend, much of next week

TONIGHT: Mild and partly cloudy

THURSDAY: Hot with some storms

DISCUSSION

Well, we've kind of been stuck between a ridge of high pressure to the west and an area of low pressure to the east.

The low has been "winning" the battle as of late allowing for slightly lower high temperatures.

Furthermore, subtle disturbances in the upper levels have contributed to better rain chances (especially Tuesday night).

Wednesday has featured a mostly cloudy sky with scattered storms confined to the coastal regions as expected.

Another disturbance aloft will come rolling in providing slightly better rain chances for western/southern Acadiana.

Disturbance Upper pattern

I'll hold rain chances at 40%.

Thursday HRRR model

Highs will once again settle into the lower 90s.

Expect a routine summertime day on Friday with rain chances remaining in the 30-40% range.

However, by the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will look to win back out over the low,

As a result, rain chances will trend lower as the heat cranks back up.

And unfortunately, the high heat will stick around for all next week.

High temperatures will once again flirt with the triple digits with heat indices in the extreme category.

Have a good one.

TROPICS

Tropical storm has gotten a little better organized over the last 24 hours.

Track forecast Bret

However, environmental conditions will become unfavorable as it tracks through the Caribbean this weekend.

As a result, it is forecasted to weaken and could very well dissipate altogether.

Additionally, right behind Bret is Invest 93L.

It still has a high chance of becoming a depression in the days ahead.

It looks likely that it will eventually become Cindy before re-curving out into the open Atlantic.

Both features do not present a threat to Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel