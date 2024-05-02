Two Siblings, Two Signings:The Oliviers continuing their athletic careers, at the same time

The time is winding down for the Olivier Siblings living under the same roof.

“I think it’s going to be more of me reaching out and coming that way because I care”, says Ty Olivier. “I’m a caring big brother and I don’t want her to be out there by herself.”

That’s because they’re taking their talents to their respective new programs, at the same time.

“It feels good to transition into the next step”, says M’Kiyiah Olivier. “know a lot of people don’t make it past high school but to be able to experience it, I think it will be fun.”

Leaving the nest – a household full of eight people – M’Kiyiah will be joining the Lady Wildcats at Louisiana Christian while Ty will be a Demon at Northwestern State.

As athletes, they’ve earned All-State and All-District awards through sports, but as stellar students, they’ll both graduate with honors.

“I would say that since young, it was no C’s. It was A’s or B’s or you were going to get in trouble. So since young, it’s been heavy on grades so we would also make sure to do our grades.”

And what’s even more exciting, the Oliviers’ competitive drive is only an hour drive a part... enough for a quick weekend check-in.

“I nag her a lot. I kind of get on her nerves but that’s the big brother role I play. I get on her nerves a lot but at the end of the day I know that if I need someone to talk to or if she needs someone to talk to, we’re there for each other.”

