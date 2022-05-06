Two People Arrested in Mia Street Homicide

Two people have been arrested in connection to the Mia Street Apartments homicide in Opelousas, where a 46-year old man and a 4-year old girl were shot and killed.

According to Opelousas Police Department, Davieontray L. Breaux has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Holly Roberts has also been arrested in connection to the murder. According to police, Roberts is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Principal to Attempted Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Investigators say they are in Shreveport, Louisiana with the suspects. They will be transported to Opelousas.

