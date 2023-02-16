Turning sharply colder, breezy Thursday night into Friday; Quickly warming up into Mardi Gras

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30's

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOWER 50's

DISCUSSION

The severe weather threat has quickly come to an end this afternoon across Acadiana.

There is still the possibility of some lingering, non-severe showers thru this evening, but all activity will come to an end after midnight.

It will gradually be turning colder as well this evening and overnight as the front continues to make its way off the east.

Expect lows to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s first thing on your Friday morning.

Thursday night Low temperatures

BUT, a brisk northerly wind will put those wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s!

Make sure you have those winter jackets and coats ready to go.

Despite some high clouds Friday, we'll get to enjoy otherwise mostly sunny conditions to round out the week.

Highs will be much cooler as they struggle to reach the lower 50s.

Friday High temperatures

Wind chills will remain in the 40s for the better part of the day as those northerly winds continue.

Friday Wind forecast

Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will be dropping into the low-mid 30s, so another cold night will be in store.

We will gradually start to warm up this weekend.

It stays seasonably cool Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

But get this... By Sunday afternoon, we'll be pushing near 70°!

And that will really only set the stage of what is going to be a rather warm Mardi Gras and week to follow.

Next week outlook Spring-like

Expect highs to push into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Spring is that you?!

A few isolated showers could be possible mid-week, but as for now, rain chances are no better than 20%.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------

