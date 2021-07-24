Tucka James Music Fest coming to Lafayette

THE INAUGURAL TUCKA JAMES MUSIC FEST IS COMING TO LAFAYETTE THIS SUNDAY, July 25. — The Inaugural Tucka James Music Fest is coming to Lafayette this Sunday, July 25.

The event will be hosted by Hit Nation, as it is the birthday celebration for the "King of Swing Tucka."

Special Guests will feature Lil Nate, Roi Anthony, Brain Jack, Mr. Smoke, and more.

Concert attendees can buy items from Buy Black pop-up shops, enjoy Creole food trucks, and the event will provide activities for children to enjoy, they say.

Ticket are available at Tuckajamesbirthdayfest.eventbrite.com

Tickets may become available at event, they say. The event will be held at Parc International at 200 Garfield Street in Lafayette.

