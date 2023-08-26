Tropical Depression Ten forms in Yucatan channel; has sights on Florida next week

Tropical depression Ten has formed near the Yucatan channel.
Forecast thinking remains the same--A track northeastward across the eastern Gulf while likely strengthening into a hurricane before moving into Florida sometime mid-next week.
Upper-level pattern will steer this well east of Louisiana and Acadiana.
Interests across the Florida panhandle and western Florida peninsula should monitor closely.
