Tropical Depression Ten forms in Yucatan channel; has sights on Florida next week

Posted at 4:41 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 17:41:36-04

Tropical depression Ten has formed near the Yucatan channel.

Forecast thinking remains the same--A track northeastward across the eastern Gulf while likely strengthening into a hurricane before moving into Florida sometime mid-next week.

Upper-level pattern will steer this well east of Louisiana and Acadiana.

Interests across the Florida panhandle and western Florida peninsula should monitor closely.

