Tropical Depression Ten forms in Yucatan channel; has sights on Florida next week

Tropical depression Ten has formed near the Yucatan channel.

Forecast thinking remains the same--A track northeastward across the eastern Gulf while likely strengthening into a hurricane before moving into Florida sometime mid-next week.

Tropical depression Ten Track forecast

Upper-level pattern will steer this well east of Louisiana and Acadiana.

Tropical depression Ten Track forecast

Interests across the Florida panhandle and western Florida peninsula should monitor closely.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel