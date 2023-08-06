Triple digit heat likely all this week; rain chances remain isolated

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY
Discussion
The heat ridge of high pressure continues to hang tough as it dominates our forecast.
Expect highs everyday this week to push the upper 90s to lower 100s.
Peak heat indices will settle into that 110-116° range.
Rain chances will remain isolated as the storm track bypasses us off the north and east.
Unfortunately, the pattern looks to hang tough through the upcoming weekend as well.
Hopefully a change thereafter, but we're not going to bank on it just yet.
Have a great week!
TROPICS
All is quiet for now across the Atlantic basin with no new developments expected at least through the next seven days.
