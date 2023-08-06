Watch Now
Triple digit heat likely all this week; rain chances remain isolated

More high heat this week for Acadiana
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Hourly
Heat Index—Monday
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 17:53:59-04

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY

Discussion

The heat ridge of high pressure continues to hang tough as it dominates our forecast.

Production Earth Design.png
Upper-level pattern

Expect highs everyday this week to push the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Peak heat indices will settle into that 110-116° range.

Rain chances will remain isolated as the storm track bypasses us off the north and east.

Unfortunately, the pattern looks to hang tough through the upcoming weekend as well.

Hopefully a change thereafter, but we're not going to bank on it just yet.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

All is quiet for now across the Atlantic basin with no new developments expected at least through the next seven days.

