Triple digit heat likely all this week; rain chances remain isolated

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY

Discussion

The heat ridge of high pressure continues to hang tough as it dominates our forecast.

Hot & dry Upper-level pattern

Expect highs everyday this week to push the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Peak heat indices will settle into that 110-116° range.

Rain chances will remain isolated as the storm track bypasses us off the north and east.

Unfortunately, the pattern looks to hang tough through the upcoming weekend as well.

Hopefully a change thereafter, but we're not going to bank on it just yet.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

All is quiet for now across the Atlantic basin with no new developments expected at least through the next seven days.

