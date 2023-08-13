Triple digit heat again to start week; some brief relief arrives mid-week

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet

Monday: Record setting heat

DISCUSSION

More triple digit heat is in the forecast as we start yet another week.

Highs on Monday should have no trouble reaching the lower 100s under partly cloudy skies.

The record for Lafayette Monday sits at 100°.

Heat indices will range from 112-116° during the hottest part of the day.

Rain chances will continue to run no higher than 10%.

By Tuesday, the ridge of high pressure that has been directly on top of us all weekend will begin to retreat westward.

That will allow for a frontal trough to drop southward into the area.

Out ahead of the boundary, temperatures will soar into the 102-105° range.

Models have been pessimistic on rain chances, but I still think a few showers could be possible Tuesday evening.

At the very least, we'll get to enjoy less humid conditions Wednesday into Thursday.

Don't get me wrong, it'll still be quiet hot out there, but a little more bearable.

Unfortunately, triple digit highs look to make a return for the end of the week and into next weekend.

Have a great week!

TROPICS:

Quiet for now across the Atlantic basin.

