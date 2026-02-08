TRIO program preps students for success on the field and in life

LAFAYETTE, La. — It’s fan day at the ballpark, and while UL baseball players take the field, some fans are getting a different kind of opportunity through UL’s TRIO programs, which are designed to help students “hit home runs in life.”

“UL has a total of 14 TRIO programs,” said Michael Chretien, associate director of off-campus TRIO programs and student support services in STEM. “We take in students from sixth grade and mentor them all the way up to their doctorate degree.”

For 13-year-old eighth graders Averi Granger and Abbie Broussard, TRIO has been a transformative experience.

“It’s been a pleasant experience so far since we learned so much each time, from each lesson to prepare us for high school and beyond,” they said.

Through TRIO, students explore careers, gain hands-on experiences like visiting colleges, and work with mentors to see what opportunities lie ahead. “The program also helps set my goals, little by little, as well as my big goals where I want to go in the future,” Averi said.

Even at 13, both students have big dreams. “I want to be a forensic pathologist,” Averi said. Abbie added, “I want to be a cardiologist.”

Chretien said the program not only teaches career readiness but also builds confidence and life skills.

“They should join this program because it’ll help them understand where they’re going, learn real-life lessons, and understand how to approach different things in life like a job interview or moving on to the next school year,” he said.

From the stands to their futures, UL’s TRIO programs are helping the next generation of champions.

