Triathlete's battle with cancer and his race to the finish line

LAFAYETTE — Over 700 contestants from around the country showed up to partake in the Zydeco Marathon on Sunday morning in Downtown Lafayette, but one contestant stood out among the rest for his inspirational story about his race to beat cancer.

Daniel Allemond is a long-time runner who's marathon days were cut short in September of 2015, when he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

"At one point I was paralyzed on the right side of my body," says Allemond. "I had Encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain."

Allemond says it was a long journey to get where he is at today.

"I've had at this point, something around twelve bone marrow biopsies, twenty lumbar punctures, and we think around one hundred chemo infusions, not to mention countless pills," says Allemond. "The first year was very rough."

Allemond continued to push through that year and by May 2016, he was cancer free and back to competing in triathlons like he used to.

Until January of 2021, doctors told Allemond that the cancer had returned and another round of procedures and chemo therapy started to take place once again, but that didn't stop him from doing what he loved.

"I actually feel really good," says Allemond just moments after crossing the finish line with a time of 1:54. "I wasn't expecting the time I had, I thought I was going to be a little slower."

Allemond owes his perseverance and success in this battle against cancer to his faith, his family and his friends, and plans to continue to win the race for as long as his body allows.

"I love this," says Allemond. "I just like to see how far I can push my mind and my body, just like cancer has done."

Allemond just recently finished Immunotherapy days before the marathon in preparation for a bone marrow transplant in May.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel