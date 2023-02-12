Trending milder for start of week; scattered rain chances return mid-week

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30's-LOWER 40's

HIGHS MONDAY: LOWER 70's

DISCUSSION

I hope all of you had a great weekend!

Certainly was hard to beat the weather today... Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

The good news is that the nice weather will stick around for another day as kick off the new week.

Expect a chilly start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

With mostly sunny skies in place again, we'll warm up pretty quickly into the afternoon as highs push the lower 70s.

Monday High temperatures

So yes, a little warmer than today, but still not too bad!

Clouds will roll back in on Tuesday.

A fizzling frontal boundary will likely spark off a few showers Tuesday afternoon.

Highs stay mild in the low-mid 70s.

Now that front will kind of get caught up north of the area into Wednesday.

As a result, expect warmer than normal temperatures to continue as well as the possibility of a few scattered showers and storms.

We'll finally get enough push in the upper-levels to send that front through the area Thursday.

Thursday Euro model

Showers and storms will be likely on Thursday with probably at least a low-end threat for severe weather... although the risk will be greater farther off to our north.

Much cooler and nicer weather to follow Friday into Saturday.

We'll be looking at lows back in the 30s with highs only in the 50s.

At this point, it does appear we'll start to warm back up heading into Mardi Gras, but we'll see how the long-range pattern continues to evolve with time.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel