Trayford Pellerin family still trying to gain closure nearly one year after his death

LAFAYETTE, La Tomorrow marks one year since Trayford Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette Police.

We hear from his family as they reflect on the events of the past year and where they go from here.

It was a Friday night last August when everything changed for the Pellerin family and it was a shooting that rocked this community.

After Trayford Pellerin's death, we saw demonstrations throughout the streets of Lafayette...

as so many expressed anger over the shooting-- and support for the black lives matter movement.

In the months that followed, more demonstrations calling out racial injustices, including a heavily armed protest in Parc Sans Souci.

The investigation wrapped up this Spring, when the DA announced no officers would be charged in Pellerin's death, saying the shooting was justified because Pellerin was armed with a knife.

KATC spoke with Trayford Pellerin's parents.

They are still coping with the loss of their son, who was shot and killed outside of a Circle K gas station in Lafayette one year ago tomorrow.

They say they aren't satisfied with the results of the investigation and are now exploring their legal options.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Cedrick and Michelle Pellerin are Trayford Pellerin's mother and father.

One year after their son's death and months after the DA announced the shooting was justifiable, they still want answers.

They waited nine months to let us see a video that they claim they had from day one but we did not see that video. It makes it hard to believe that that's what actually went on. We know that the State Police is known for hiding evidence,” said Trayford’s mother, Michelle Pellerin.

"It's just like that video that they released, we saw it at the same time as the public. They didn't have the respect to be like ``okay this is the video we're putting out, this is the video so we're seeing it at the same time everybody else is seeing it,” said Trayford’s father, Cedrick Pellerin.

"At this point, it's a new ballgame."

Pellerin family attorney Ronald Haley is hoping to find accountability in civil court.

"We learn nothing about the officers. We do not know if they had a history of use of force. We don't know any complaints that these officers had, we have no idea if they had any history of reprimand within their departments or other departments,” said Haley.

As the one-year anniversary of Pellerin's death approaches, the family remains hopeful for justice will come in some form.

"It's going to come to light. Somebody will get exposed, it's just a matter of time. We're not going away,” said Cedrick Pellerin.

There is still a photo and balloons in memory of Trayford Pellerin at the gas station where he was shot.

His family will hold a vigil at Debaillon Park Saturday afternoon.

