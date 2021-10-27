Tornado Watch Issued until 4:00 p.m.

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for all of Acadiana until 4:00 p.m.

Conditions are favorable for the development of storms capable of producing tornadoes that will be associated with a cold front passing in the afternoon.

A few discreet cells ahead of the front will need to be monitored closely as well, but the main storms will arrive along with the front.

For more information on the forecast with regards to Wednesday's severe weather you can find that here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel