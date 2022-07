FRANKLIN, LA- The Franklin Police Department asks the public's assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a shooting.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022 around 8:55 p.m. near Seventh St. and MLK Boulevard.

Police said the suspects are believed to be from Lafourche, Assumption, and Terrebonne Parishes.

If you have any information on these suspects, contact the Franklin Police Detective Division at (337)- 828-1716.