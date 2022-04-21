Thibodeaux Turns Himself in at Parish Jail

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, suspect, Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr., 25, turned himself in at the Iberia Parish Jail at approximately 3:30 PM.

He was wanted in connection of two incidents, one which took place on April 16, 2022 and the other on April 17, 2022.

Thibodeaux is being booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for the following charges:

· Aggravated Burglary

· Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

· Attempted First Degree Murder

· Armed Robbery

· Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentality.

