The Winter Fair Rodeo returns to Lafayette with tradition and redemption

LAFAYETTE, La.— For many fans, the year begins inside the Blackham Coliseum, where the 73rd Winter Fair Rodeo is once again bringing tradition, excitement and high-level competition to Acadiana.

The rodeo offers something for all ages, from bull riding to roping events, drawing families and longtime fans alike. But for many riders, the weekend represents more than entertainment — it’s about redemption and remembering why they first stepped into the arena.

For veteran riders Cash Wilson and Houston Brown, rodeo is more than a sport — it’s a lifestyle built on years of dedication and passion.

“I started probably eight or nine years ago,” Wilson said. “Coming up through the ranks, there’s a great camaraderie. You travel all over the U.S. and do it with your buddies.”

Brown said he knew early on that bronc riding was his calling.

“The first one I ever got on flipped over backward on me,” Brown said. “I was scared, but I got up and wanted to get right back on. That’s when I knew this was for me.”

Brown’s return to competition comes after missing last season due to multiple injuries, including a torn hamstring, abductor and calf muscle.

“Coming back from injury, I’ve got that excitement again,” Brown said. “I’m just happy to be rodeoing and getting back on a bucking horse. The adrenaline rush — the feeling is the same.”

The Winter Fair Rodeo continues Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Wilson and Brown both have their sights set on qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas.

