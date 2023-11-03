The weekend is here and so is your weekend forecast

We've made it through another week and staring at a weekend full of beautiful weather.

Skies will remain clear through the next several days with warm afternoons as highs go from the upper 70s on Friday to the low 80s over the weekend.

The evenings and mornings will remain cool as lows will continue to sit down in the lower 50s.

While it'll stay crisp for the next few days, moisture will start to move in a little more toward the end of the weekend.

A layer of high clouds will move in on Monday and temperatures will continue to warm up through the work week with more moisture getting into the area.

A glance at the long term forecast is a bit trickier since it looks like we'll be dealing with a stalled front towards the ends of next week.

This will open up the door for some showers, but these kinds of systems are notoriously fickle so it'll take a while to really nail down the details.

In the meantime enjoy the weekend and enjoy the weather we have now while we have it.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel