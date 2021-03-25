The Teche Project announces children's poetry contest

The Teche Project is asking young poets to get creative and write a haiku about the Bayou Teche.

The Bayou-Ku Children's Poetry Contest is open to children ages 5 to 12 and is in recognition of April's National Poetry Month.

Poets are asked to write a haiku about any plant or animal found along the Bayou Teche.

Submissions will be accepted until April 30, 2021.

The Teche Project says that selected poems will be published. First-place winners in age level categories will receive prizes including a Geaux Paddle t-shirt and kayak outfitting services for two with Bayou Teche Experience.

For more information on the poetry contest and the Teche Project's efforts to teach children about ecology and the history of Bayou Teche, click here.

See more about how to create a haiku in the video below

