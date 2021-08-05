THE REBOUND: FEEDING THE HUNGRY THROUGH THE "BLESSING BOWLS"

A caring heart and food truck ready to roll was all one Erath woman needed to help change the lives of Acadiana's hungry population. Her name is Jill Bernard and she's serving 'Blessing Bowls'.

"Basically everyone falls on hard times every once in a while," explains Bernard. "We all do; things happen; maybe you have a couple of days til the next paycheck, no money in your account, whatever the case may be."

And to fill that gap, Erath native Jill Bernard and her Southern Spread food truck has set up shop and made available to those in need a meal an entree full of love, with a side of compassion and a sprinkling of empathy.

"Basically you just come in, tell us you would like a Blessing Bowl meal, no questions asked, no judgment," adds Bernard.

The meals are valued at about ten-dollars, and that's where Bernard's customers come in. In just a few days of her Blessing Bowl effort, many have chosen to donate, to pay for meals for others in advance, and the support over just a couple of days, has been amazing. "I'm kind of mind-blown right now, how this has kind of just taken off. I wasn't expecting this at all, but we have about 50 paid meals."

Thursday she was in Delcambre, and at least for now, she's work six days a week along the HIghway 14 corridor, going to her hometown of Erath and back.

And what's touchingly philanthropic about Bernard and the Blessing Bowl concept is, even if at some point she runs out of prepaid meals, she'll still provide a Blessing Bowl-- at her cost-- to anyone who asks.

"Just be kind to people," adds Bernard. "And treat people the way God wants us to treat people, the way God treated us."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel