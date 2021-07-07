THE REBOUND: Art Classes Return!!

LAFAYETTE, La. — It's been more than a year. That's a long time.

But finally, finally, finally, Acadiana art instructors are able to resume teaching their craft in creative spaces.

"Teachers are excited to get back into the classroom," says Lafayette Art Association President Terry Palmer. "They were really sad that last year they couldn't do anything."

Drawing teacher Edward DeMahy concurs. "Oh, 2020 was kind of non-existent."

There are watercolors, and oils, and acrylics. You name the medium, you name tools, you name the surface, and there's a good chance the Lafayette Art Association can synergistically match you with a really good teacher. "People can learn how to oil paint, water color, they can learn to cut with a plasma cutter/metal, and then paint that, we have mosaics."

2020--?? Ouch! 2020 had artists of all levels chomping at the bit. But the teachers? They were really aching to instruct and mold and nurture.

"So when you heard that finally the Lafayette Art Association and the State and various other regulatory commissions were going to let you do this again, what was your first thought?" Oh, let's get it started," answers DeMahy. "We started up scheduling classes immediately and we're hoping to get the word out that we're doing it again."

"They lost a lot of--not revenue necessarily--but they love the teaching part of this and they enjoy teaching their students," adds Palmer.

And what about the students? Students who knew what they wanted to do, but just needed that guiding hand and expert knowledge?

"Having classes was like a re-entery into the world," says student Vaughan Simpson. "It's been sort of slow, picking back up and feeling like things were normal again. But nothing has helped as much as this."

Art, you know, is a tremendous and highly effective way to deal with depression and anxiety, worries and troubles. A little creativity--- can give root to a whole lot of optimism and hope.

