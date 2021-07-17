The Preservation Alliance of Lafayette and Azalea Trail unite

The Historic Azalea Trail has partnered with the Preservation Alliance of Lafayette, they say, to promote springtime beauty.

Ironically, many azaleas are located in historic areas of the city, according to the Azalea Trail.

A springtime attraction since the 1930's, the Lafayette Historic Azalea Trail is a winding drive through historic districts, downtown, the university oil center, and neighborhood garden districts with grand boulevards, according to Azalea Trail website.

This new partnership is reorganizing, they say, and those who appreciate this part of Lafayette's scenery can enroll under one membership.

Potential members have all year to enroll into the organizations, and new board members are encouraged to join, according to their Facebook page.

PAL is an independent non-profit organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation objectives and to increase citizen awareness, appreciation, and participation in the preservation of historic and cultural assets of Lafayette, according to their website.

The Azalea Trail reported that over 40,000 visitors drives the trail every year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel