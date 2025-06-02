The importance of prepping your hurricane go-pack now

As hurricane season approaches, officials are reminding Louisiana residents to take emergency preparedness seriously—and to start early.

Mike Steele, strategic director for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), said while many residents know the basics of storm prep, it’s often the small, overlooked items that become crucial when disaster strikes.

“These supplies can be critical any time of year,” Steele said. “Fail to prepare, and prepare to fail—that’s the motto.”

Steele said most Louisianians already know to stock up on bottled water, batteries, flashlights, fuel for generators and nonperishable food. But he emphasized the importance of including non-essential items that could prove vital during an evacuation.

“If you’re forced to evacuate, do you have enough of your prescription medications to last for several days?” he said. “Do you have access to that information to refill them in another city or state?”

Another often-overlooked necessity: important personal documents. “Think back to the 2016 floods where entire homes were lost,” Steele said.

“It may be difficult to recover things like birth certificates and insurance paperwork without backups.”

He recommends storing those documents digitally in the cloud or on a secure USB drive or external hard drive, in addition to keeping physical copies in a waterproof container.

Steele also advised packing entertainment and comfort items—especially for families with children—as power outages or evacuations could last for days.

“Bring board games, cards or other things that don’t require Wi-Fi or electricity,” he said. “They help pass the time and reduce stress.”

Residents can find comprehensive planning tools through GOHSEP’s website, GetAGamePlan.com, and the Get A Game Plan app. Both offer downloadable emergency guides, checklists and real-time alerts. A two-page hurricane supply checklist is also available to help residents assemble a thorough go-pack.

Hurricane Go-Pack Essentials Include:

-One gallon of water per person per day (for at least three days)

-Three-day supply of nonperishable food

-Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

-Flashlight with extra batteries

-First-aid kit

-Prescription medications

-Copies of important documents (stored physically and digitally)

-Cas

-Personal hygiene items

-Extra clothing and blankets

-Entertainment like books, puzzles or games

-Pet food and supplies, if applicable

Steele encourages families to talk through their emergency plans now—before the first storm forms. “It’s all about being proactive,” he said. “Preparation gives you peace of mind when the time comes.”

Here’s a list of some local hurricane resources:

-GetAGamePlan.com – Louisiana’s official emergency preparedness site

-GOHSEP App – Free download with checklists and alerts

-Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide – [Available online or in the app]

-2-1-1 Louisiana – Dial 211 for assistance and shelter information

-RedCross.org – Shelter locations and emergency help

-Local Parish Emergency Offices – Check websites for parish-specific info and evacuation routes

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel