The holiday weekend is right around the corner, so is the rain

A fairly cool day is shaping up for Acadiana on Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s.

Sunshine will be with us to start the day but gradually we'll see some high clouds drifting into the area, and sticking around overnight.

Even without the clear skies temperatures will still drop to around 40 overnight and possibly even the upper 30s in north Acadiana.

It'll take the first half of Wednesday to get the skies to clear out again, but by the afternoon look for some sunshine.

The sun isn't going to hang around for too long, however, as clouds look to return on Thursday ahead of a very wet stretch of weather.

On and off showers will get going on Saturday and will likely continue through at least Christmas Day.

Rain totals through the weekend could push two to three inches but since that won't arrive all at once flooding won't be a major concern.

Be prepared for some rumbles of thunder through the weekend, but an outbreak of severe weather doesn't look likely at this time.

Those who will be traveling for the holidays will want to give themselves plenty of time this weekend as we won't be the only ones dealing with rain.

In fact most of the central Gulf Coast will be wet this holiday.

