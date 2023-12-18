The forecast you need to finish those holiday errands

A very quiet start to the work week with wall to wall sunshine expected on Monday.

Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s with a light breeze coming in from the north around 5-10 mph.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s with frost possible in the northern half of Acadiana.

Clouds then move in for Tuesday which will keep temperatures sitting in the 50s before sunshine returns on Wednesday.

The forecast take a major change by the weekend with clouds gathering through the day on Friday and eventually giving way to showers and storms Saturday.

Once the rain starts it will be on and off through Christmas Day so it's looking like a very wet holiday.

It's too early to have a great determination of the types of storms or rain accumulation we can expect, but that's certainly something we'll be monitoring through the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel