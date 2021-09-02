The Family Church Sends Volunteers To Southeast Louisiana

The Family Church and Cajun Compassion are sending volunteers to a different part of Southeast Louisiana every Saturday in September to help clean up some of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Their primary goal is to remove trees and debris off of homes and to patch up holes in the roofs, especially for families who can't afford tree removal.

The church is inviting everyone with a willingness to work. They say you can meet them in the parking lot of The Family Church each Saturday at 5:30 a.m. to head East.

If you have a tractor, a truck or tarps, it is asked that you bring them to help, but you can also just bring yourself and your family if you'd like.

