The end of the rain is in sight, just a few more days to go

Once again, Acadiana is off to a very wet start as we deal with another round of rainfall to start the day.

Showers have been heavy at times on Thursday morning and parts of Acadiana have already picked up close to two inches of rainfall.

The good news so far on Thursday is that the heavy showers that moved in during the early morning hours finally started to drift east, although light showers have continued.

These light showers will continue through the morning before a quick break through the middle of the day, this could open the door for some redevelopment in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon showers and storms could provide some quicker rain rates than the morning showers and could once again lead to some flash flooding.

When all is said an done Acadiana is likely on the hook for another inch or two of rain on the day, with a few areas picking up closer to 2-4", and the same can be said for Friday with slightly higher amounts just to our west.

The column of deep tropical moisture that has been feeding into these storms will gradually slide to the west through the night and into Friday and as a result the heaviest rain will slide back into west Louisiana.

Friday is going to be the final day of rain with drying conditions finally arriving on Saturday and we'll get a solid chance to dry out with low rain chances lasting through next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel