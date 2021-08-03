City of Opelousas working to address road infrastructure

In St. Landry Parish, you'll soon see signs of progress on road projects in Opelousas.

With additional funding from the state, the city can address problems with infrastructure. It's called "Improving Pathways for a better Opelousas," and the plan is to improve roads around the city for residents and travelers.

"It's a start for us to allow the people to see that we are making improvements."

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor says the project will cost $2.6 million dollars and will cover 4.4 miles of 15 city streets through the project.

"We'll be addressing Laurent Street from Academy to Union. The streets are in dire need of repairs and overlays. And now we can address each and every last street in Opelousas, the 485 that we have,” said Alsandor.

Alsandor says the council will be meeting to start bidding on contractors.

"The council, the administration, we feel good about these 15 streets. We're making progress, maybe not as tangible and fast as everyone wants to see, but the progress is being made,” said Alsandor.

Mayor Alsandor hopes to begin the project later this year and be completed sometime in 2022.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel