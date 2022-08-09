The Bayou Church set to host annual Acadiana Educators Event

Lafayette, La- On Sunday August 14, 2022 The Bayou Church will be hosting its 4th Annual #ForAcadianaEducators Event. The event will take place at all 3 services that Sunday at 8:00am, 9:30am and 11:00am.

The Acadiana Educators event is held each year to honor and pray over teachers, administrators and school personnel at the start if the new academic year. Services will include an inspirational video of interviews from Educators across Acadiana as well as a unique song.

In conjunction to the annual service The Bayou Church provided gifts and lunches to 175 educators from 63 schools across 5 parishes this past Monday August 1.

Sunday services are available in-person and online. Learn more on The Bayou Church website.