Texas Pastor donates supplies to aid in Hurricane Ida Relief

As much of the southeast region continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, they are receiving help from across state borders.

One pastor from Texas felt it was his mission to help out.

“A person that has the love of Jesus Christ in their heart, they cant turn a naked eye.”

Angelina Cowboy Fellowship Pastor Michael Brittain drove four hours from Lufkin, Texas to donate essential items for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

It’s a calling Brittain says he could not ignore.

“Watching the news, we can’t imagine what’s going through a person’s mind at a time like that, and to me when things like that come about, we have to draw our strength from Christ,” said Brittain.

Some of the items donated included water, snacks, and diapers.

“Everything that you saw, we had loaded it on the truck, we pulled out and we prayed that let us be a blessing,” Brittain added.

His prayer now is for the southeast region to bounce back from the storm.

“Louisiana is going to prosper, the people’s homes will be back. I pray that they get back and find the things that give them hope.”

Pastor Brittain found a safe place to drop off the items and catholic charities will take care of the delivery.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel