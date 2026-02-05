Teurlings QB Munoz to play with dad at UL

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new chapter begins on National Signing Day for athletes across the country, but for Teurlings Catholic quarterback Alex Munoz, the next step feels more like coming home than starting over.

Munoz, who totaled 3,100 yards of offense and 45 touchdowns while leading the Rebels to the Division I quarterfinals, drew interest from schools like McNeese and Nichols. But the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns stood out.

“I’m just so excited. I mean, it’s the school I’ve grown up with my whole life,” Munoz said. “Being close to home means more, especially when it’s on the turf. And then just being on the field with my dad is going to be the best thing that’s ever happened in my football career.”

George Munoz, Alex’s father, serves as the tight ends coach for the Cajuns and has watched his son’s journey from the beginning. “This has been a full-circle moment,” George said. “Alex was just under one year old when I started following the Ragin’ Cajuns, and now to have this moment happen it’s a huge blessing for everybody.”

Alex said playing alongside his dad is about more than football. “He’s helped me out so much — not just with technique, but off the field, too. He pushes me to be the best all-around person I can be to prepare for the college level,” he said.

George said he couldn’t be prouder. “I’m just excited for him to be able to experience this. So proud of him, so proud of this moment.”

“I’m going to work my hardest, give it my all, and help the Cajuns any way I can,” Alex added.

Munoz joins teammate Drake at UL, completing the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 2026 signing class.

