Teurlings Catholic Boys Win State Title, Girls Finish Runners-Up

HAMMOND, La. — The LHSAA Division II soccer state finals delivered a weekend of triumph and near misses for Teurlings Catholic High School. The boys captured their first state championship in 17 years, while the girls finished as runners-up to a three-time champion.

In the boys championship, Teurlings Catholic edged Prairieville 2–1 in overtime at Strawberry Stadium. The Rebels struck first late in the opening half when Eden Schlabach (No. 7) broke through Prairieville’s defense and scored during stoppage time. Prairieville equalized in the second half on a penalty kick by Khoen Tripode, sending the game into extra time.

After a scoreless first overtime period, Luke Brown scored in the 93rd minute to give Teurlings Catholic the championship. Senior midfielder Luke Breaux was named the game’s most outstanding player for his leadership and control in midfield throughout the contest.

Earlier, the Teurlings Catholic girls faced St. Scholastica Academy in the Division II final. The first half remained scoreless, but St. Scholastica pulled ahead in the second half with goals from Ella McCollum and Molly Montgomery, securing the program’s third consecutive state title. Montgomery was named the game’s most outstanding player, highlighting her leadership and key role in the victory.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel