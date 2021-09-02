Terrebonne water district says Ida is worse storm the parish has seen to date

Terrebonne Parish water district describes Hurricane Ida as the worse storm the parish has seen to date.

"The storm succeeded in destroying the utility infrastructure that has become part of our daily lives; cellular, water, electricity, and more," according to their Facebook page.

The Consolidated Waterwork's enormous task of restoring your most basic need….Water, they say.

Their focus was getting water to the two hospitals, first.

Four days after Ida's landfall, their plans are to work their way from each water treatment plant - southward to the area it feeds.

"We have 900 miles of pipe to assess for leaks. Our crews began that assessment yesterday and began making repairs today. Some areas do have water service, but the pressure is low. Please continue to conserve water during this time as heavy water usage places a drain on the system," they said.

Residents have been experiencing different water situations, they say. Some locals have running water, while others don't.

If the public has any water leaks, they are asked to call (985) 879-2495 or message their Facebook.

The Consolidated Waterworks say they appreciate the public's patience as they continue to work diligently to get water infrastructure back up and running.

