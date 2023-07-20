Temperatures soar as Acadiana has it's 8th straight day under a Heat Advisory

At this point there really isn't anything left to say about the forecast other than "it's still very hot outside".

Acadiana will experience it's 8th straight day under a Heat Advisory on Thursday with a high likelihood that we'll make it ten straight days on Saturday.

The hottest part of the day will be filled with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values that will, once again, sit between 110-115.

Skies will remain a little hazy but for the most part clear and showers will be virtually non existent.

Don't look for much deviation from this pattern for the rest of the work week or the start of the weekend.

There is some change on the way, however, for Saturday late night.

A surge of moisture coming along a backdoor front will spark a round of late night showers and storms which will continue into Sunday.

Scattered showers on Sunday will bring about more normal temperatures as we start the week, although there's some indication that heat will come bursting back into the area.

