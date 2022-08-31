Temperatures heating up with lower rain chances

Acadiana is getting a chance to dry out the next couple of days, with a quick dip in rain chances through the middle of the week.

The lack of showers does mean that temperatures will be slightly higher, with the afternoon highs pushing into the mid 90s and the heat index in the triple digits.

Keep in mind, however, that there is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere so showers will still be possible but not as numerous as it has been the last several weeks.

This opens up a brief window to get those lawns cut before showers return in earnest to Acadiana on Friday.

A surge of moisture is going to be making its way into the area on Friday with a front stalling over the region for several days, which means once again we have a very wet stretch of weather ahead of us.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel