Temperatures headed above average... Again

It's a quiet forecast across Acadiana with temperatures (once again) the only real talking point.

Highs on Wednesday should sit in the upper 70s putting us right around average, but as we go through the rest of the week those highs will start to climb.

While Thursday will be pretty close to average we'll continue to warm up through the end of the week and could be looking at near 90 degree highs on Friday.

It doesn't look like it will stay that way for too long and we should see a return to average through next week, still we've had a great stretch of temperatures lately and no one wants that to end.

The evening will remain pleasant with lows dropping into the low 60s as we head toward the weekend.

In the meantime, sunny skies will be the main order of business with the exception coming Thursday afternoon as clouds move quickly through the area.

Sunny skies return on Friday and we will see them stick around for the Cajuns homecoming on Saturday.

