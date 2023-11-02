Temperatures back on the rise after a brief cool down

Temperatures have bottomed out Thursday morning from this latest round of cold weather and starting this afternoon we'll start to warm back up.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us through the day and temperatures will sit in the upper 60s by the late afternoon.

We'll gradually see an increase of highs over the next few days and Acadiana will be back in the low 80s by the weekend.

Sunshine will dominate the forecast for the foreseeable future and the long term forecast doesn't have any real rain chances.

Winds will be much calmer Thursday so the wind chill won't be much of a factor even during the evening hours.

Lows will gradually creep back up as well and we'll sit in the 40s by Friday morning and then start averaging the low 50s through the weekend.

Next week looks similarly quiet with temperatures running slightly above normal.

