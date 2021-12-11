Télé-Louisiane signs international partnership, endorsed by French Ambassador

A local production company can now distribute content overseas.

Télé-Louisiane recently signed a contract with a France-based company to distribute content internationally.

The company also gained support from the French ambassador.

“Télé-Louisiane which is like homegrown and local to Louisiana has a worldwide reach, worldwide resources,” said Télé-Louisiane creative director, Drake LeBlanc.

That worldwide reach is now documented.

During French Ambassador Philippe Etienne’s visit to Louisiana, he along with the French Council of Louisiana witnessed the contract signing between Télé-Louisiane and France 24.

“The contract that we signed with them is essentially a joint partnership in producing and utilizing content. Now they have access to our media libraries and vice versa to expand our reach,” LeBlanc added.

It’s the first of many partnerships they hope to acquire.

“We had a lot of heavy hitters to witness the signing of that contract. It really solidified the importance of the work that we’re doing here, the relevance to the community, and how much culture in Louisiana exists because of the mixing that’s been going on kind of like a big pot of gumbo,” said LeBlanc.

Some of the content Télé-Louisiane has produced include the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in smaller cities that didn’t get a lot of coverage and “Boudini et Ses Amis” French animated cartoon series.

With this new partnership, they are looking to the new year to expand their reach.

“We’re definitely looking at the first quarter of 2022 to be producing more news media style content and more partnership along the lines like what we just did when France 24 to broaden our horizon,” said LeBlanc.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel