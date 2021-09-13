T.S. Nicholas bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast

Statistically this week is the peak of the hurricane season, and true to form it looks like Acadiana is going to be under the influence of a tropical system for the next few days.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will make landfall along the Texas coastline late Monday night, but despite a Texas landfall the impacts will be spread all the way into Acadiana.

The biggest issue for Acadiana is the possibility for heavy rain and some localized flooding with several inches of rain spread possible over the next couple of days.

As a result a Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect through Wednesday so be mindful of local waterways as they'll be running both full and fast by the end of the week.

Daniel Phillips

A few passing tropical showers will swing through, particularly along the coastline, on Monday but there's not expected to be much rain accumulation as showers will be moving quickly.

Keep an eye on the radar Monday and be ready to run into the occasional fast moving, but heavy downpours.

Heavy rain will pick up on Tuesday and we may get another couple of inches through Wednesday with Acadiana's totals sitting between 4-7" through the next couple of days, with some areas seeing locally higher amounts.

Daniel Phillips

The rain is going to be the big concern with this system which won't bring us much in the way of tropical storm forced winds, although in some of those rain bands we'll be looking at gusty winds.

Flooding events are always tricky because we often don't know where it will be at its worst until the showers start to take shape, since it happens on such a local level.

So be mindful the next few days that you could encounter some flooding and if you typically travel through flood prone areas make sure that you have an alternate route ready.

