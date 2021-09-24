Suspect wanted in Crowley vehicle theft

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle theft and burglary in Crowley.

They are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect pictured.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

If the public has any information, they are asked to send the sheriff's office a private message on Facebook or contact their office at 337-788-8772.

To submit a tip via smartphone app, the case number is Case 21-0100529.

