Supreme Court blocks Louisiana map, raising minority representation concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s U.S. House races are now on hold following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state’s congressional map unconstitutional, raising concerns about black representation and the broader impact on minority voters nationwide.

“Oh, it’s a blow to black representation. Let’s be clear, one-third of the state’s population is black, so the only ask was that our congressional delegation look like the population of the state,” said State Representative Vanessa LaFleur following the decision.

“There has to be representation and it has to be equitable and it has to be fair,” said State Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

LaFleur warned the decision’s repercussions could reach far beyond state lines. “This is not just a Louisiana decision. This is a decision that will affect every state in the union if we’re looking at the possibility of losing one-quarter of the Congressional Black Caucus,” LaFleur said.

While all other items on Louisiana’s May 16 ballot will move forward as planned, the U.S. House elections will remain on hiatus until new congressional lines are determined, leaving the next steps uncertain.

“We’re not on the inside of the circle that’s making these decisions right now. So my answer to your question is, 'We will see.' We’ve not had any communication from House leadership about how we’re going to proceed,” LaFleur said.

Governor Jeff Landry, in a statement, said, “The best way to end race-based discrimination is to stop making decisions based on race.” However, state leaders emphasized the ongoing fight for fair representation.

“As confusing as it is, go in, take your time, read the ballots, see what you have to do, but let your vote be counted, let your voice be heard,” Boudreaux urged.

The future of Louisiana’s congressional map — and the scope of minority representation in Congress — remains in flux as legal and political leaders review the Supreme Court’s decision and its national implications.

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