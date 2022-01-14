Supply issues could have impact on king cakes; customers still excited to get hands on tasty treat

LAFAYETTE— Like many businesses in general, bakeries and shops are feeling the effect of supply chain issues this Mardi Gras season.

Poupart’s bakery tells us that they are remaining hopeful and although they did stock up on supplies in October in preparation for any shortages, they still may run into some issues as the season wears on.

"As it’s getting closer to Mardi Gras, we’re noticing that the things we bulked up on are either out of supply, or getting real low in supply.

So as we’re going, we’re trying to accommodate the shortcomings that are coming. For right now we are good. But in the next weeks or months, it’ll be kind of curious to what’s going on," explains Paul Hernandez.

From custom boxes, flower, yeast, cream cheese.. there’s a lot of supplies/ingredients that are relied upon when it comes to building the perfect King cake.

Hernandez says like other things, you can expect to pay a little more for the tasty carnival treat this season.

"Everything in general, you know, is just 10-20% more expensive."

But customers we talked to say even though they may have to pay a little more, it won't keep them from the carnival season delicacy.

"I think because we didn’t have Mardi Gras last year, I don’t think anybody’s going to care what the price is, you know, I think most people are so anxious to have Mardi Gras come back—to get that Mardi Grad spirit going," says Marika Mury.

Jeri Cohen just hopes she does not get the baby!

But even if you do, we all know to never, ever put the baby BACK in the box.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel