Super blood flower moon tonight; hot work week ahead

A total lunar eclipse will take place tonight.

The full "flower" moon will turn red/orange as totality begins at 10:29 pm.

Total Lunar Eclipse Super Blood Flower Moon

The greatest/darkest eclipse will occur at 11:11 pm and end at 11:54 pm.

It looks like we'll have fair skies in place, so viewing should not be an issue.

Mild night ahead as overnight lows settle into the lower 70s.

Next 48-hours Temperatures

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds out there Monday.

It'll be another hot one as highs push the low-mid 90s.

An isolated shower/thundershower could be possible late in the afternoon (20%).

Late Monday HRRR model

The heat will continue to be on for the rest of the week as high pressure dominates our weather.

Rain chances will also be slim to none, but may pick up a bit by the weekend.

Have a great week!

In the Tropics:

No new developments expected in the next 5 days.

The GFS continues to hint at potential development in the southern Gulf later this month.

However, there is a lack of model agreement with that solution, so confidence remains very low.

We'll of course keep an eye on things for you all season long, but nothing at all to worry about right now!

