Sunshine the main order of business for the next few days at least

Sunshine will be in abundance for the foreseeable future across Acadiana.

Shower chances have diminished to about 5-10% so most of the area is going to remain dry on Wednesday and even drier for the rest of the work week.

Highs will remain the mid 90s in the afternoon and the heat index will sit just shy of about 100, Wednesday will be the 126th day this year we've had temperatures at 90 degrees or more.

Lows will remain in the 70s the next few nights but with some drier air moving in for the weekend we'll see those drop into the upper 60s.

Don't look for many changes through the first week of October because this is going to be a very quiet, hot stretch of weather.

