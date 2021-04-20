Sunshine takes hold for most of the week

It'll be a great round of weather this Tuesday with plenty of sunshine on tap for south Louisiana, after a few early morning clouds.

The temperatures will run a little warmer this afternoon compared to Monday, but will still remain very comfortable as highs will sit in the upper 70s.

Skies are going to remain clear through the majority of the work week, and those clear skies Tuesday night will allow for temperatures to drop down into the mid and upper 40s.

A chilly day is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures subdued and gusty winds blowing in from the north around 10-15 mph.

It'll remain sunny and quiet through the rest of the week with the exception of Friday, which is shaping up to be a wet, stormy day.

Showers will arrive late Friday night and linger into early Saturday before clearing out through the back half of Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel