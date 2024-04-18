Sunshine returns Friday, but clouds linger in the meantime

Daniel Phillips

It has been a very quiet week so far, and the pattern that has dominated looks to remain locked in for at least another day.

So expect another pretty cloudy day with temperatures sitting in the low 80s through the afternoon.

The lows will remain in the lower 70s and there's enough moisture out there that the atmosphere is sitting in pretty thick.

Some clearing Thursday evening should open up the door for a slightly sunnier forecast on Friday.

Daniel Phillips

A front is going to drop into Louisiana over the weekend, stalling north of Acadiana on Saturday so bringing plenty of clouds but showers will hold off until Sunday.

Sunday looks like it's going to be fairly wet with on and off showers through the day and rain totals sitting between about a half inch and an inch.

We'll need to be on the look out for some localized street flooding but it doesn't look like there will be any widespread issues.

Severe weather chances, as of now, also look like they'll remain minimal.

Daniel Phillips

The passage of this front will bring in some cooler weather briefly to start the week but it won't be long before we start to warm back up again.

