Sunshine returns briefly on Thursday before more grey by the weekend

It was a rough and tumble evening on Wednesday, but the front has moved on and Acadiana will get to enjoy a brief amount of sunshine.

Skies will clear through the early parts of the morning, as there's still a few left over clouds out there, but the majority of the day will be sunny.

Despite that though temperatures will be a little cooler, staying in the upper 60s with a light breeze coming in from the north.

The sunshine will be short lived, however, as clouds are going to return to Acadiana overnight keeping the lows around 50.

This sets up what's going to be a grey stretch of days starting on Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

While initially it looked like Saturday was set to be sunny, an upper level low will dig further south than expected bringing with it clouds and maybe even a few showers.

Cold air will get pulled in along with the low so highs on Saturday will stay in the upper 40s, with a colder wind chill and the possibility for some very cold rain.

Krewe of Rio is going to be rolling Saturday evening and it looks like it's going to be a cold one, although showers will have ended so at least it will be drier.

Daniel Phillips

The sunshine will return on Sunday and will stick into the early parts of next work week before our next round of storms on Tuesday.

