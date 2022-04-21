Sunshine in abundance Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm

We're in the back half of the work week now and just in time the weather is settling in to a beautiful spring pattern that will last through the weekend.

There may be a few clouds out there early Thursday morning, but it won't take long before those clouds break a part and we're left with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are going to be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s for the highs, and the lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Daniel Phillips

This forecast is going to continue for the next couple of days, with morning clouds giving way to evening sunshine and temperatures won't be changing much.

A front is going to be moving through to start next work week with showers arriving on Monday night, and spilling over into Tuesday.

That means though that we'll be freshened up and sunny just in time for the return of Festival International.

