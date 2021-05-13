Sunshine finally allows Acadiana to dry out

The forecast finally looks drier Thursday as south Louisiana tries to wring itself out after a very wet week.

A few clouds are going to be hanging around through the morning but progressively more sunshine will emerge by the afternoon.

Temperatures will respond by getting up into the mid to upper 70s with a nice breeze blowing in from the north around 8-12 mph.

A cooler night will be with us Thursday night and we should see temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s early Friday morning.

The sunshine sticks around on Friday and Saturday which makes for a great weekend, and even Sunday is looking good even with a little more moisture.

We will find ourselves in another unsettled pattern next week with daily rain chances returning to Acadiana.

